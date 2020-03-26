Indians' Zach Plesac: Optioned to Triple-A
Plesac was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Plesac had a strong performance in the Cactus League, posting a 3.24 ERA with a 9:2 K:BB ration across 8.1 innings. However, with a delayed start to the season, both Mike Clevinger (knee) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) will have the chance to get healthy and re-claim rotation spots. Meanwhile, Adam Plutko is out of minor-league options, meaning Plesac is now likely to begin the season in Triple-A Columbus' rotation. Still, he should be one of the first names called upon should injuries impact Cleveland's big-league pitching depth.
