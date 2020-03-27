Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Optioned to Triple-A
Castellani was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Castellani threw 4.2 innings during Cactus League action, but struggled to find the strike zone while surrendering eight free passes. However, he did prove to be healthy after undergoing elbow surgery in June. He racked up 43.1 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque last season, and appears set to gain more experience at the level to begin the 2020 season.
