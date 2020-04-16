Play

Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Throwing bullpen sessions

Carrasco (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions in Cleveland, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco is doing well in his recovery from elbow inflammation. He will still need to ramp up to simulated games before he would be ready to work as a starter, but at least it sounds like he is progressing well following a mid-March injection in his sore right elbow.

