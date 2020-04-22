Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Resumes throwing
Taillon (elbow) resumed throwing this week after taking the first of two scheduled breaks in his program, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Apparently Taillon is getting after it again after a built-in break in his throwing progression. The Pirates are understandably taking it slow with the right-hander given that he's coming back from his second Tommy John surgery. A 2020 return has already been ruled out and Taillon will face limitations in 2021 as well, assuming he's even ready by then. The book is still very much open for Taillon, but history has generally not been kind to two-time TJ recipients.
