Demeritte has been experiencing groin soreness that has kept him off the field for the past two days, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Demeritte hadn't been present for the team's activities over the past several days, but manager Ron Gardenhire revealed Sunday that the 25-year-old's absence is due to groin soreness. Gardenhire didn't sound too concerned about the issue and said that Demeritte should be back on the field soon. It's unclear whether the issue will impact Demeritte's readiness for Opening Day.