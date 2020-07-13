Elias was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday for an undisclosed reason, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Elias hasn't yet reported to the Nationals' camp, but he was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. The team didn't provide any further details, but the move virtually guarantees that the southpaw won't be available for Opening Day. When he's healthy, Elias could play a more prominent role in the Nationals' bullpen this season.