Duffy will be the Royals' starter for their Opening Day contest in Cleveland on July 24, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Duffy got the Opening Day nod in both 2017 and 2018 but was out with a shoulder injury at the start of last season, giving Brad Keller the opportunity instead. The veteran southpaw remains a capable enough pitcher, though he wouldn't be the ace for many teams in the league, as his 4.34 ERA and 20.7 percent strikeout rate last season were both unimpressive marks.