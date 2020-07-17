DeGrom (back) threw a bullpen session Friday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
DeGrom's preseason buildup was thrown off when he left Tuesday's intrasquad game with back tightness after throwing just one inning. An MRI didn't reveal any serious issues, however, and he's been considered day-to-day. He remains in contention for the Mets' Opening Day start against the Braves next Friday, provided his bullpen session goes smoothly, though there's a chance his disrupted summer camp prevents him from handling a full workload in his first outing or two of the year.