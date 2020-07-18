Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced Berrios will start on Opening Day against the White Sox on July 24, MLB.com reports.
Berrios will throw in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage as his last outing before the start of the regular season. He threw 73 pitches in his last outing Monday and has looked sharp in summer camp.
