Astros' George Springer: Returns to lineup
RotoWire Staff
Springer is starting in center field and leading off in Sunday's intrasquad game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He had been absent from camp for a few days while he awaited the results of a COVID-19 test. Springer is set to reprise his leadoff role this season.
