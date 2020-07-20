Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Smith (undisclosed) will be placed on the injured list due to his late arrival to camp, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Smith missed the first several weeks of camp for an undisclosed reason but reported Friday. The team planned to build the 27-year-old up slowly, so his placement on the injured list doesn't come as a big surprise. Hyde stated that Smith could be removed from the list at any time, so it's still possible that he could be on the Opening Day roster if the team feels that he's ready.