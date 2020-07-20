Gurriel (side) is feeling good after playing soft toss and hitting off a tee Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel has had a rocky few weeks, as he didn't report to camp until last Monday for undisclosed reasons and left an intrasquad game just four days later due to side tightness. While it sounds as if he's more or less healthy now, it remains to be seen how much his workload is limited early in the season due to his lack of practice time.
