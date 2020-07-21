Judge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Monday's 2-2 exhibition tie against the Phillies.

Judge's homer will go down as a statistical oddity since it came after three outs had already been recorded in the inning as a result of an agreement between the two squads. The slugger is firing on all cylinders heading into the regular season -- he has now crushed three homers in the last two exhibition games.