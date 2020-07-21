Kendrick launched a two-run home run off Alex Cobb in the fourth inning and added an RBI double in the seventh during Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles.

The veteran didn't seem to need much time to shake off any rust that had accumulated during the break, despite his late start to summer camp. Kendrick figures to be the Nats' primary designated hitter in 2020 after posting a career-high .967 OPS last year and delivering plenty of postseason heroics.