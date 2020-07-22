Houser lines up to start Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This is somewhat surprising, as Houser seemed like a logical candidate to start this weekend against the Cubs. He will get a better matchup against the Pirates, and should line up for a two-start week the following week.
