Velasquez will start Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old had yet to be confirmed as a member of the Phillies' starting rotation, but he'll take the mound in the final game of the opening series. Velasquez has been up-and-down over the past few seasons and posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.39 WHIP last season, but he's performed well in summer camp and may benefit from the change in the team's pitching coach this offseason.
