Lowe isn't in the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 26-year-old will begin the season on the bench with southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu on the bump for the Blue Jays, while Mike Brosseau receives the start at the keystone. Lowe likely will be in the lineup Saturday against right-hander Matt Shoemaker.