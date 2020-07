Happ is starting in center and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Happ batted ninth Friday night and belted a two-run home run. It's encouraging to see him start on consecutive days to begin the season, though it remains to be seen how exactly the playing time will be split up between Happ and Albert Almora. The former can certainly help his cause if he keeps producing at the plate, as Almora is considered the superior defender in center field.