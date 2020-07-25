Hill threw a bullpen session Saturday without any issues, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Hill was scratched from Saturday's start for an undisclosed reason, but manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday that the move was made to give the 40-year-old a few extra days of rest. The Twins initially planned to start Hill in the fifth game, and Baldelli determined that it was best to keep him on the team's initial schedule rather than rushing him out for the second game of the year. His bullpen Saturday is more evidence his health isn't an issue despite the last-second change of plans.