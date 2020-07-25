Goodwin is not in the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin started in right field in Friday's season opener with righty Frankie Montas on the mound, but he'll sit Saturday against southpaw Sean Manaea, with Taylor Ward starting in his place. Goodwin actually has reverse splits over the course of his career, posting a 121 wRC+ against lefties compared to a 100 wRC+ against righties, but that split against lefties comes with a .374 BABIP and a small sample size (just 186 plate appearances), so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit frequently against southpaws this season.