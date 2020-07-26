site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 745097-royals-nicky-lopez-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lopez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Indians.
He is 1-for-5 with two walks, a strikeout and one caught stealing in two games. Whit Merrifield will start at the keystone while Brett Phillips gets the start in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.