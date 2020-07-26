Moreland isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
The 34-year-old will sit for the second time in the opening series with southpaw Wade LeBlanc taking the mound for Baltimore. Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home Saturday and should return to the starting nine Monday against Mets righty Michael Wacha.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On bench versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sets up home batting cage•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns to first base•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Platoon role expected•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: At designated hitter again•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Serving as designated hitter•