Bader is not in Sunday's lineup against the Pirates.
He is 2-for-5 with three strikeouts, one walk, two hit-by-pitches, two runs and one stolen base through two games this season. Bader will inevitably take a seat against the occassional righty this year, which is the case in this one against Mitch Keller. Lane Thomas will start in center field and hit ninth.
