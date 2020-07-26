Greiner is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Reds.
Greiner picks up his first start of the season as Austin Romine heads to the bench following two straight starts. Greiner beat out Eric Haase for the backup catcher job in summer camp, though he doesn't do enough with the bat to get fantasy managers excited.
