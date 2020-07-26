Walker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Diego.
The Diamondbacks have struggled offensively to begin the season with only three runs through the first two games, and Walker has accounted for two of those runs by going 3-for-8 with a double and two RBI. Jake Lamb will start at first base Sunday while Kevin Cron serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Drives in lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes 2-for-4•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Healthy for opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Expected back for opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Works out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Receives treatment•