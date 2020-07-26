Davis isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Davis served as the designated hitter for the first two games of the series but will take a seat after going 0-for-7 with a run scored, two walks and three strikeouts. Vimael Machin will bat seventh as the designated hitter Sunday.
