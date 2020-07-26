site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Wilson Ramos: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos is out of Sunday's lineup against the Braves, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
He went 1-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout in the first two games. Tomas Nido will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
