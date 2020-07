Story went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three RBI and two walks in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Story's two-run blast in the fourth inning was his first of the young 2020 season and he followed it with the second just two innings later. The 27-year-old shortstop has been a fantasy stud from the last few seasons and that should continue to be the case in a shortened 2020 campaign as well.