Kershaw (back) completed a 15-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Though Kershaw was scratched ahead of his scheduled Opening Day start Thursday and placed on the injured list after experiencing back stiffness, the Dodgers ace looks to be trending toward a brief shutdown period. After his MRI returned negative Friday, Kershaw got back on the mound two days later and apparently checked out fine in the workout. Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw would accompany the team to Houston and throw another side session Tuesday, after which the Dodgers could pinpoint a target date for the southpaw's return from the IL. Kershaw will first be eligible for activation Friday, when the Dodgers are scheduled to face the Diamondbacks in the second game of a four-game set.
