Lamb is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.

Lamb started at first base in each of the first three games of the season with a trio of righties on the mound for San Diego but will sit against southpaw Joey Lucchesi in this one. With a career .169/.275/.319 slash line against same-sided pitching, it would be a surprise to see Lamb in the lineup against any lefties this season. Ildemaro Vargas will be the first baseman Monday.