Pinder will sit again Monday against the Angels.
Pinder somewhat surprisingly started both of the Athletics' first two games at second base, getting the nod ahead of both Tony Kemp and Franklin Barreto, who were expected to platoon at the position. It's now been Kemp in the lineup for two straight games. The true playing-time split at the position may not become clear for several more contests.
