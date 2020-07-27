Civale will not start Monday against the White Sox as scheduled, as the game was rained out, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Civale will start the first half of the twin bill, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
