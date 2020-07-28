site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Mike Zunino: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff

Zunino is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Zunino sits for the second time in five games so far this season. Michael Perez will fill in for him behind the plate.
