Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Jansen will sit for the second time in the season's first five games. Reese McGuire will again get the nod behind the plate.
