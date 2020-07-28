Simmons (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
The 30-year-old exited Monday's contest after suffering the left ankle injury while running out an infield hit. Simmons should be considered day-to-day until the team provides an update on the injury. David Fletcher is starting at shortstop Tuesday and is the likely candidate to remain there while Simmons is sidelined.
More News
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Diagnosis expected Tuesday•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Produces from ninth spot•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Mixed results in spring•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Yet to talk contract extension•
-
Angels' Andrelton Simmons: Goes deep in loss•