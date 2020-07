Goodwin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle.

The 29-year-old started three of the first four games of the season but is heading to the bench for the second time with a southpaw (Justus Sheffield) taking the mound for the Mariners. Goodwin has had a solid start to 2020 and is 3-for-9 with two runs scored, one RBI and one walk. Taylor Ward is starting in right field and batting ninth Tuesday for the Angels.