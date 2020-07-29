Wojciechowski will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The Orioles' scheduled four-game series against the Marlins this week was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami's players and coaches, and the Orioles will instead end up hosting a two-game set with the Yankees. Wojciechowski was scheduled to start Monday's contest, so he'll be the first to retake the mound for Baltimore.
