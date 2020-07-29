site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 745979-mets-wilson-ramos-sitting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Wilson Ramos: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ramos is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Red Sox, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Ramos started the first two games of the series, going 3-for-8 with a double and a run scored. Rene Rivera is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth in this one.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.