Bryant went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Reds.

Bryant returned to the lineup after a one game absence due to a bruised elbow. Like the rest of the Cubs' lineup, he was stymied by Sonny Gray, but did manage to connect for a two-RBI double against Brooks Raley in the seventh inning. Those were his first runs driven in through 24 plate appearances this season, and he's reached base only three times to this point.