Zamora was recalled by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Zamora was an option to be added to the 30-man roster earlier in the week, but he'll join the major-league pitching staff ahead of Thursday's contest against the Red Sox after Hunter Strickland was designated for assignment Thursday. The southpaw is unlikely to play a prominent role in the Mets' bullpen after posting a 5.19 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 8.2 innings across 17 appearances last season.