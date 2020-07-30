Moreland is not starting Thursday against the Mets, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
As per usual, Moreland will retreat to the bench with a southpaw in Steven Matz starting for the Mets. Michael Chavis is starting at first base in place of Moreland in this one.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On bench against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Drives in two versus Mets•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sitting versus left-hander•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On bench versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sets up home batting cage•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns to first base•