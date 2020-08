Rogers worked a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 4-1 win over Cleveland.

The southpaw needed only five pitches to generate three weak groundballs to shortstop Jorge Polanco in an ultra-efficient performance. Those with fantasy shares in Rogers may have panicked a bit when Sergio Romo collected the first save of the year for Minnesota, but since then Rogers has demonstrated that he has a firm hold on the closer gig.