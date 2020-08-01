Garcia entered Friday's game as a replacement for Tim Anderson, who left with a sore hip. He singled in his lone plate appearance in a 3-2 win over the Royals.

Garcia, a utility infielder who started the first six games at second base, was replaced by prospect Nick Madrigal on Friday. It's likely the White Sox called up one of their top prospects for a permanent role in the starting lineup, which would relegate Garcia to a utility role. The White Sox view Garcia's versatility as an asset, a skill that was needed Friday when Anderson left.