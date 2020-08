Stammen (1-0) earned the win in relief Friday against the Rockies. He pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Stammen has registered three scoreless outings out of four appearances off the bullpen this season, and this outing should feel like a bounce-back performance for the 26-year-old after he blew the save Wednesday against the Giants. He should remain a prominent arm in the Padres bullpen moving forward.