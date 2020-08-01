Gonsolin was optioned to the Dodgers' alternate training site Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Gonsolin had a nice start in his 2020 debut Friday, but he wouldn't have been available to pitch for several days after tossing four innings against the Diamondbacks. As a result, Mitchell White will take Gonsolin's place on the pitching staff now that the team's rotation is back up to full strength.
