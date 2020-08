Story went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Story's fourth-inning homer stretched the Rockies' lead to 5-1 at the time. The shortstop has hit safely in six straight games. He's up to four homers, five RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases in seven games. He's likely to continue to put up big numbers in the top half of the Rockies' batting order.