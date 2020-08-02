Strasburg (hand) completed a 31-pitch bullpen session Sunday and felt "really good,", Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran right-hander hadn't thrown off a mound since being scratched from his season debut due to a nerve issue in his pitching hand, so this is a significant step toward his return. Strasburg figures to require another session or two off the mound before being cleared for game action, but he may be able to rejoin the rotation within the next week or two.

