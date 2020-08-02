Chirinos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
He's just getting a routine breather after starting the previous two games of the series behind the plate. Jeff Mathis will catch for the Rangers on Sunday, working in a battery with left-hander Kolby Allard.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Resting Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Not starting Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Looks on track for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets at-bats Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Returns behind the plate•