Jansen struck out two batters and hit another in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, earning a save in the win over Arizona.
After Jansen plunked Starling Marte to lead off the inning, he settled in to retire the next three batters in order. For the season, the 32-year-old has recorded four shutout innings with just one hit allowed.
