Kelly (1-1) allowed three runs on nine hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the loss against the Dodgers.

Things were rough for Kelly right out of the gate as Cody Bellinger took him deep for a two-run blast in the first inning. The 31-year-old settled in for a few innings before Mookie Betts knocked a solo shot off him in the fifth. In his first two starts, Kelly has posted an impressive 2.63 ERA and 11:1 K:BB in 13.2 innings. He'll draw a start in San Diego next weekend.